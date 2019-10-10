WWE Releases the Draft Pools for WWE SmackDown, WWE Raw

WWE just added another wrinkle to their upcoming two-night WWE Draft. After releasing a list of the rules for the show along with which stars from USA and FOX will be in attendance, the company released a draft pool on Thursday afternoon that lists which wrestlers will be eligible to be drafted on which given night. SmackDown will open with Seth Rollins (representing Raw) vs. Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown), and the winner will get the No. 1 overall pick. Just like with the 2016 Draft, Raw will receive three picks for every two SmackDown picks due to its three-hour run time.

Check out the complete draft pools in the list below. Prior to the Draft, WWE will host a press conference featuring Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman), Cain Velasquez (with Rey Mysterio), Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

Friday Night SmackDown

Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

Ricochet

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Lacey Evans

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Natalya

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

Humberto Carrillo

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Eric Young

EC3

Chad Gable

Heath Slater

Drew Gulak

The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Tamina

Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar

Charlotte Flair

Titus O’Neil

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Samoa Joe

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Carmella

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

There’s quite a lot to take in from those two lists. For starters, The Street Profits are the only NXT stars on the list, meaning that (unless there’s a big surprise) nobody else from the current NXT roster is getting called up. It also looks like Tozawa and Carrillo are the latest wrestlers to be getting called up from the Cruiserweight roster.

You’ll also notice WWE has all of the tag teams paired up together (along with Nakamura and Zayn for some reason). According to the rules they posted, drafting a tag team will count as one selection unless stated otherwise. So it looks like The New Day and The O.C. are in the clear as well.