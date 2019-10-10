WWE Releases the Draft Pools for WWE SmackDown, WWE Raw

WWE just added another wrinkle to their upcoming two-night WWE Draft. After releasing a list of the rules for the show along with which stars from USA and FOX will be in attendance, the company released a draft pool on Thursday afternoon that lists which wrestlers will be eligible to be drafted on which given night. SmackDown will open with Seth Rollins (representing Raw) vs. Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown), and the winner will get the No. 1 overall pick. Just like with the 2016 Draft, Raw will receive three picks for every two SmackDown picks due to its three-hour run time.
Check out the complete draft pools in the list below. Prior to the Draft, WWE will host a press conference featuring Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman), Cain Velasquez (with Rey Mysterio), Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Friday Night SmackDown
Becky Lynch
Roman Reigns
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Drew McIntyre
Randy Orton
Sasha Banks
Ricochet
Braun Strowman
Bobby Lashley
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Lacey Evans
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
Natalya
The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)
Cesaro
Kevin Owens
Humberto Carrillo
Akira Tozawa
Sin Cara
Eric Young
EC3
Chad Gable
Heath Slater
Drew Gulak
The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)
Tamina
Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar
Charlotte Flair
Titus O’Neil
Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)
Aleister Black
The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)
Daniel Bryan
Bayley
Luke Harper
Erick Rowan
The Miz
Ali
King Corbin
Elias
Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode
Samoa Joe
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Rusev
Cedric Alexander
Rey Mysterio
R-Truth
Carmella
AOP (Akam & Rezar)
Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)
Apollo Crews
Andrade
Liv Morgan
Jinder Mahal
Buddy Murphy
Mojo Rawley
No Way José
Dana Brooke
Shelton Benjamin
Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)
Sarah Logan
Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
Drake Maverick
There’s quite a lot to take in from those two lists. For starters, The Street Profits are the only NXT stars on the list, meaning that (unless there’s a big surprise) nobody else from the current NXT roster is getting called up. It also looks like Tozawa and Carrillo are the latest wrestlers to be getting called up from the Cruiserweight roster.
You’ll also notice WWE has all of the tag teams paired up together (along with Nakamura and Zayn for some reason). According to the rules they posted, drafting a tag team will count as one selection unless stated otherwise. So it looks like The New Day and The O.C. are in the clear as well.