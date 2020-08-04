EC3, Josh Barnett Call out WWE for Stealing Their Ideas for Raw Underground

By Connor Casey

Shane McMahon returned to Monday Night Raw this week to introduce a new concept, Raw Underground. Throughout the night the show cut to segments where McMahon hosted shoot-style fights in a ring with no ropes, turnbuckles or posts inside a dimly-lit part of the Performance Center complete with cheering wrestlers and (for some reason) exotic dancers. Fans panned the segments at first, saying that it felt like McMahon was going through some sort of midlife crisis. But as the show went on some of the viewers were won over by the idea, especially when The Hurt Business arrived and claimed the league was under new management.

But certain fans and wrestlers couldn't help but notice how many ideas WWE was taking from other places in order to make these segments happen. Former WWE Superstar EC3 pointed out that all of the segments looked like one of his videos.

Many fans also pointed out how much of the idea was taken from Josh Barnett's Bloodsport events. The shoot-fight shows were originally introduced by Matt Riddle back in 2018 for Game Changer Wrestling and have since been picked up by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3 was originally booked for WrestleMania 36 weekend back in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Barnett posted a series of tweets on Monday night responding to Raw Underground.

Riddle also chimed in, though he wasn't nearly as critical.

