WWE Provides Injury Update on Edge's Torn Tricep

WWE released a new statement on Monday an hour before the start of Monday Night Raw to confirm previous reports that Edge had suffered a torn tricep during the taping for his match at Backlash with Randy Orton. While WWE didn't confirm when the injury happened, they did add that the 11-time former world champion had already undergone surgery as of this writing and was back home recovering. The statement read, "WWE Digital has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.

"The Rated-R Superstar faced Randy Orton in a grueling test of in-ring skills at WWE Backlash," it continued. "Both competitors were pushed to the brink, but The Viper prevailed over his former friend in the highly intense match."

WWE then released a video of Christian (who is rumored to appear on Raw tonight) reacting to the news.

EXCLUSIVE: @Christian4Peeps is ready to see an even BETTER version of @EdgeRatedR come back after the injury sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XNCNm823a6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.