WWE Raw XXX: Brock Lesnar Just Cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship Again

Brock Lesnar just cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship for the second time in their rivalry. The main event of the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special saw Lashley challenge Austin Theory for the title in a No Disqualification match, and it looked like "The All Mighty" had things wrapped up when he drove Theory through a table late in the bout. But suddenly Lesnar arrived and planted Lashley with an F5, then nailed Theory with one where the champ landed perfectly on a knocked-out Lashley. The referee then quickly counted the pinfall as Lesnar looked on.

After years of pushing for a match, Lashley finally faced Lesnar back at last year's Royal Rumble with the WWE Championship on the line. Lashley won, but it was only because of heavy outside interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (further setting up the WrestleMania 38 main event).

Lesnar made a surprise appearance on a mid-October episode of Raw last year and attacked Lashley, severely damaging his arm with a kimura right before Lashley was supposed to defend the US title against Seth Rollins. "The Visionary" then goaded Lashley into still competing and wound up winning the title with ease. Lashley then turned his attention back to Lesnar, only for "The Beast" to escape with a pinfall win at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Enraged, Lashley then locked Lesnar in The Hurt Lock after the bout and knocked him out. All signs now point to the two behemoths clashing in a rubber match.

