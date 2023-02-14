WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III Is Officially Booked

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III is officially booked, as "The Beast" and "The All Mighty" will once again lock horns at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Montreal. While many assumed the match would be held off until WrestleMania in April, Lesnar appeared on last week's Raw with a contract demanding the match with Lashley happen sooner. Lashley made Lesnar wait a week, then goaded him into trying to attack him on the entrance stage and left him laying. He then signed the contract, making the bout official.

Lashley spoke publicly about facing Lesnar for years, and the match finally happened at last year's Royal Rumble with Lesnar's WWE Championship on the line. "The All Mighty" won, but only thanks to heavy interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Lashley was also injured in the match and had to be written out of his title defense inside the Elimination Chamber a month later, setting up an easy win for Lesnar that set up his match for WrestleMania.

Lesnar finally reignited the feud months later by costing Lashley the United States Championship. "The Beast" then won their rematch at Crown Jewel with a quick pin, prompting Lashley to trap Lesnar in The Hurt Lock until he passed out. But the feud still wasn't over as Lesnar wound up costing Lashley a chance at winning back the US title from Austin Theory last month. Whether or not this feud will carry all the way to WrestleMania is now up in the air.

Even before their second match at Crown Jewel, Lashley was already pitching ideas for what a third match would look like. He told The Bump in November, "Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time, and I think the wins and losses, that is important. But how I look at it, I have one and he has one. In a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one and then said that I had 2-0 and then kind of sent him on his way. But you never know when Brock's gonna come back. So right now, it's even. It's fifty-fifty. How I look at it is, I pinned him once, and I beat up him the second time. So as far as I'm concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as the records, we're one and one. So guess that trilogy is something that we need to have, and then we can do that at 'Mania. We can do that at any one of these pay-per-views coming up. I'm ready, man. I'm here every week. We're kind of Brock's time with that, so until Brock decides to come out from his little hiding spot wherever he lives or wherever he stays, we can have that their match. But from now til then, I'm just gonna keep nesting people up and sending little statements and messages out to him to let him know that when he comes back, it's just gonna be a different character. He's gonna get what we got at Crown Jewel and probably worse."

"He's making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level," he continued. "That's why, at Crown Jewel, I didn't care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass, and I wanted to let him know that I don't appreciate what he's been doing this entire time, that he's been making it personal. If you make it personal, it's a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don't even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let's beat each other down and see who doesn't get up afterwards. I mean, I don't know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I'm okay with it. I'm okay with fighting any way."

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card