WWE Fans Are Beside Themselves Over Cesaro's "Amazon Legging" Trunks
Though Cesaro ultimately didn't win this year's Elimination Chamber to battle against Roman Reigns for a shot at the Universal Championship, with that honor going to Daniel Bryan, WWE fans are certainly talking about the larger than life wrestler but not for the reason you might think as his trunks happened to look quite like leggings available on Amazon. With the professional wrestler's attire looking strikingly like leggings that are currently known far and wide on Amazon, many fans took to social media to express the hilarity of this coincidence, following Cesaro's loss earlier in the Elimination Chamber.
What do you think of this hilarious catch in the first match of WWE's 2021 Elimination Chamber? Do you think Cesaro should have won the match against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
I know Cesaro ain’t out here wearing Amazon leggings! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/pzLPeeXLwE— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) February 22, 2021
Cesaro wearing the Amazon leggings material pic.twitter.com/uiJxudxeXa— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 22, 2021
Why Cesaro trunks look like Amazon leggings #ChamberCast #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Nqisb48iT4— 😚💨 Classy Kudo Blassie 😚💨 (@KylitRen) February 22, 2021
Cesaro got that gear on Amazon #AmazonLeggings #WWEChamber— FLAVA 🇭🇳🇪🇨 (@BroadwayFLAVA) February 22, 2021
Only the second time this year I’m watching wrestling and Cesaro is out here in the Amazon leggings. I quit. #WWEChamber— AreEyeDouble (@AreEyeDouble) February 22, 2021
why cesaro wearing the amazon leggings as gear???— 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒍𝒆𝒆 𝒖𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@potaylortotstoo) February 22, 2021
Cesaro wearing the wrestling gear equivalent of *those* Amazon leggings 🥵 #WWEChamber— Ana Espinoza (@Espinoza_Ana) February 22, 2021
Cesaro got the ass part of them Amazon leggings on. Just the ass part. 😂— Lightning-Powered Protagonist. (@Kylla_Cam) February 22, 2021