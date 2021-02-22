WWE Fans Are Beside Themselves Over Cesaro's "Amazon Legging" Trunks

Though Cesaro ultimately didn't win this year's Elimination Chamber to battle against Roman Reigns for a shot at the Universal Championship, with that honor going to Daniel Bryan, WWE fans are certainly talking about the larger than life wrestler but not for the reason you might think as his trunks happened to look quite like leggings available on Amazon. With the professional wrestler's attire looking strikingly like leggings that are currently known far and wide on Amazon, many fans took to social media to express the hilarity of this coincidence, following Cesaro's loss earlier in the Elimination Chamber.

