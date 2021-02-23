WWE Seemingly Ends the Ric Flair/Lacey Evans/Charlotte Flair Pregnancy Storyline on WWE Raw

✖

The confounding storyline involving Ric Flair, Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair was seemingly brought to an abrupt end on this week's Monday Night Raw. Last week's show saw Evans announce she was pregnant with her second child, prompting "The Nature Boy" to celebrate as if he were the father. In a backstage promo this week the Flairs made it abundantly clear that Ric was merely joking about the pregnancy, adding that he never said outright that he was the father.

Charlotte then asked why he was trying to tarnish the family name. Ric then went into previous talking points about Evans, saying that he saw potential in her and that she could be the next Raw Women's Champion, aiding in his mission to assist the Women's Division and expand the Ric Flair brand. Charlotte then tearfully said she was grateful for all the doors he had opened for her, but that she needs space to "be Charlotte Flair."

"Go home. I am thankful for the doors you have opened. I am thankful for everything you have given me. But let me try to be Charlotte Flair. I love you, Dad." Spoken with her tears on #WWERaw, @MsCharlotteWWE just wants to put all of this in the past and move on. pic.twitter.com/oM3X3JgV5T — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

Shortly after Evans' on-screen announcement, it was confirmed that she was legitimately pregnant and that she'd be off television for the foreseeable future. The scheduled title match between Evans and Asuka was eventually scrapped, and Asuka wound up getting pulled from the Elimination Chamber card altogether.

