More Details on Lacey Evans' Pregnancy Announcement

Lacey Evans interrupted a tag team match during this week's Monday Night Raw and announced she was pregnant with her second child. WWE fans instantly thought the news was merely apart of Evans' storyline with Charlotte Flair, given how Ric Flair celebrated the announcement by shouting "call me daddy!" But both PWInsider and Wrestling Inc. have since reported that the pregnancy is legitimate, and that Evans will be off television for the foreseeable future.

"PWInsider.com is told Lacey Evans' storyline announcement is art imitating life as she is indeed expecting," PWI's Mike Johnson wrote.

"WWE learned of Evans' pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair," Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri added.

The announcement comes just one week after Evans was made the No. 1 contender for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, but their match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has now been scrapped.

Evans (real same Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is married in real life to Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec. The two have a daughter named Summer.

