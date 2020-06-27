WWE Extreme Rules Updated Card: Two New Title Matches

WWE Extreme Rules was recently dubbed "The Horror Show," but heading into SmackDown on Friday night, we only had two matches confirmed the card. That was sorted out during the course of the broadcast Friday night on FOX as a few more matches have now been added to the show, which will air on Sunday, July 19th and be taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The updated card for the event is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler WWE Universal Championship - "Wyatt Swamp Fight"

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt's challenge for a so-called "Swamp Fight" against Strowman was accepted on Friday night. The two have been building up their feud over the last couple of weeks, with Wyatt returning to his old Wyatt Family character look on last week's SmackDown show.

The SmackDown Women's Championship match was made official when Cross won a fatal four-way match on Friday night to become the number one contender and officially earn the shot against Bayley at Extreme Rules next month.

Monday's WWE Raw show is set to feature a double contract signing to make the WWE Championship and WWE Raw Women's Championship matches official. We would expect at least three to four more matches to be added to the card between now and July 19th.

Which match at Extreme Rules are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW. You can also subscribe to my podcast, Top Rope Nation, for a twice-weekly show covering all of the latest in the world of pro wrestling.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.