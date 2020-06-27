WWE RAW: Double 'Extreme Rules' Contract Signing Announced

A portion of the card for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV will be made even more official this Monday night during Raw on the USA Network. WWE announced a double contract signing for this Monday's show that will feature four of the company's top stars in what will be two of the top billed matches for the show, which was recently given the subtitle The Horror Show (yes, really).

The first contract signing will see the WWE Championship match between champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler made official for the PPV. The other contract signing will feature WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Sasha Banks making their bout official for Extreme Rules. Banks, already one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, will attempt to join her tag team partner Bayley (the SmackDown Women's Champion) in holding two championships simultaneously.

Also announced for Raw is a segment to continue the evolution of the feud between Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo, and Aleister Black.

Raw is scheduled to be taped on Saturday at the Performance Center. They had originally planned for a Friday taping but things were changed due to the evolving situation as the COVID-19 pandemic has struck the company hard this week. One report suggested that WWE changed their Raw taping schedule because WWE wasn't happy with the COVID-19 test results they got back for their performers.

There are now three confirmed matches for Extreme Rules as Nikki Cross won a match Friday night during SmackDown which earned her a shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at the PPV event.

