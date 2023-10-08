WWE Fastlane: Cody Rhodes Addresses What Tag Team Championship Win Means for His Story

Cody Rhodes has addressed what his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships win with Jey Uso means for finishing his story towards the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! WWE Fastlane continues a series of major surprises that saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso take their surprising partnership to the next level with a full victory over the previous WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damien Priest of the Judgment Day. While this is definitely a big victory, Cody Rhodes was still notably on track to potentially having a rematch against the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the future. A prize he still has eyes on.

When asked about where the WWE Tag Team Championships win factors into his ongoing story that he wants to finish during the WWE Fastlane press conference by ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar, Rhodes stated that even with this win he's "not flinching" and still very much has an idea of "what's in [his] mind and what [he] came to do" after WWE Fastlane.

Will Cody Rhodes Finish the Story in WWE?

"I wish you had asked an easier question," Cody Rhodes began when asked about what this win means for his earlier desire to finish the story. "I must say this. In regards to everything I do, what's in my mind and what I came back to do, the story specifically, not flinching. And there's a lot of reasons to flinch. I'm aware of everything that's going around, but I'm also aware of what happens when I go out there. I'm aware of what we [Jey Uso] did tonight, so not flinching. As far as the story is concerned, I don't know, ask Jey."

Cody Rhodes' future is still very much uncertain even with this major victory as now he has a bigger target on his back than ever before. Crossing paths with both The Bloodline and Judgment Day as a result of this match and the weeks leading into this win together with Jey Uso, Rhodes has a lot of work defending these titles before he can turn his attention for what could be next.

With an announcement coming to NXT this Tuesday as well, all eyes will be on Cody Rhodes from here on out. What do you think Cody Rhodes' win of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships means for his future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!