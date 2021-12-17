WWE Fastlane: Sasha Banks Dons Spider-Man Inspired Gear

✖

Sasha Banks donned Spider-Man inspired gear for her big match at WWE Fastlane! Sasha Banks has made a major name for herself with pop culture fans over the years as she has shown her love for various properties over her time with the WWE as a whole. She has shown all kinds of love through her in-ring gear, and this includes tiny and potentially missable details that hide these shout outs just a little bit more. That's the case with her newest tribute as fans quickly pointed out that it looks a lot like Spider-Man's famous red and blue look.

Taking on her Tag Team Championship opportunity against current champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with her partner (and future WrestleMania 37 opponent) Bianca Belair at the start of the pay-per-view, Banks showed up to WWE Fastlane in style with a red and blue look that not only has some noticeable shout outs to Spider-Man's spider insignia, but has little details throughout the red and blue look that give off her own take on the webbing.

Of course it's unclear as to whether or not Sasha Banks truly meant to give Spider-Man a shout out with her gear this evening, it's certainly struck a chord with fans that definitely dug the smaller details hidden throughout the gear. But what do you think of Sasha Banks red and blue look? Did ir remind you of Spider-Man too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Fastlane is the first pay-per-view event to make its debut with the Peacock streaming service