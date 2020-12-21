Mercedes Varnado Wants a Role in a Sailor Moon Live-Action Movie

✖

Mercedes Varnado, who performs with the WWE as current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, wants a role in a live-action Sailor Moon movie! Varnado recently broke out of the WWE Universe with a surprise role as Koska Reeves in the second season of The Mandalorian, and now that she's become a part of the massive Star Wars universe Varnado has begun to turn her attention toward other potential universes she could jump into next. As it turns out, Varnado has her sights set on maybe joining a completely different kind of fantasy universe of Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar, Mercedes Varnado expressed her interest in playing a potential role in a live-action Sailor Moon movie, "I think the next on my bucket list has to be something with Sailor Moon. Then I'm going to be like, 'Oh, what?," Varnado stated. "Oh my God. Sailor Jupiter. I can play that. That would be so crazy. Let's put that out there. It has to be awesome though."

Varnado opened up about her love of Sailor Moon in the interview as well as it was her first major fandom, "My first thing wasn't Star Wars, it was Sailor Moon," Varnado explained. "When I was maybe like five years old, I started watching Sailor Moon, and I had no idea of what time was or anything. It always came on at 6:00 AM in the morning, but I would stay up all night just because I would know it would come out sometimes dark, sometimes in the morning, I had no idea."

"But I had to stay up and watch my Sailor Moon because I thought I was just like Serena [which Usagi Tsukino was known as in the DiC English dub release of the anime]," Varnado said. "I was a meatball head, I was clumsy, I was always late for school, and she really taught me how to believe in myself, my own powers, and the powers of the universe and the moon. So still to this day, she is my favorite and I can't believe how much she's played a role in my life."

Would you want to see Mercedes Varnado in a live-action Sailor Moon project? Who do you think would be great to see in the line up next to her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!