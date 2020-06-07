Finn Balor Trolls Damian Priest Ahead of Their NXT TakeOver: In Your House Match

✖

Finn Balor decided to get one more shot in on Damian Priest before their match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday via his Instagram. "The Prince" posted a photo of himself holding up a baby, only with Priest's face photoshopped over it, and added in the caption, "#nxttakeover." Back in April Balor was gearing up to challenge Walter for the NXT UK Championship at the next NXT UK TakeOver event, but due to the coronavirus the feud was scrapped (for now at least). He was then mysteriously attacked backstage before a scheduled match with Velveteen Dream and vowed that he would "bury" the culprit.

The attacker wound up being Priest, who whacked Balor with a nightstick caused him to lose a match against Cameron Grimes. A match between the two was then booked for TakeOver.

View this post on Instagram #nxttakeover A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Jun 6, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

During a media conference call on Thursday, Triple H explained why NXT opted to revive the In Your House branding nearly 25 years after its first pay-per-view.

"It absolutely came about given the circumstances. As TakeOvers evolved, in the beginning, they all had certain names. Then as we started going to cities, we started morphing them into the city and the location. So it's always a fluid work in progress. As this came about we were going to have the opportunity to do a TakeOver on June 7 on the network, [we thought] 'What should we do there now?' Because we're back in Florida and we're in our home and it's not like you want to go back to the city. The conversation came up, and it just seemed like the perfect timing. Everybody's stuck in their house; it's the perfect time."

"I think we'll see where it goes," he added. "... But it definitely could become something that comes back."

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

