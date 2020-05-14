NXT: Finn Balor's Mystery Attacker Finally Revealed

✖

One of the bigger mysteries of the past several weeks involved Finn Balor, who had been attacked by a mysterious opponent, knocking him out of action that same week. The next week Balor addressed the NXT universe and said he was on the hunt for who attacked him, but no one owned up to it. Cameron Grimes had a big mouth though and got a match with Balor on tonight's NXT, and he ended up winning it too, though it was because of the true attacker finally making himself known. That turned out to be Damian Priest, who admitted to his previous actions and made a statement before he left the ring.

Balor was on his way to a victory against Grimes, but Priest came out of nowhere and landed a hit with his nightstick on Balor's leg. That left Balor vulnerable to attack, and Grimes took the opportunity and ran with it, and got the pin and the win.

Afterwards Priest made a statement and put a chair over Balor's neck. He then sat down and taunted Balor, and that's also where he revealed that he attacked Balor three weeks ago. It would appear he is ready for a match against The Prince, and we cannot wait to see it.

"Finn Bálor will take a detour from the search for his assailant to try to silence Cameron Grimes, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, Rhea Ripley will speak after returning for the first time since WrestleMania and NXT General Manager William Regal promises a major announcement tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs Imperium

William Regal's Major Announcement

DX Makes Major Announcement

