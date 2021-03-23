WWE's Taping Schedule Ahead of WrestleMania 37 Week

✖

Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba broke the news on Monday that the WWE ThunderDome's residency inside Tropicana Field will end after the April 2 taping of Friday Night SmackDown. That dates poses a bit of a problem, it comes right before the start of WrestleMania 37 week. POST Wrestling is now reporting WWE has found a solution by making a taping schedule for the final week inside "The Trop" that will see the go-home episodes of Raw & SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony all in the can the week before they air.

The reported schedule reads as follows:

Monday, March 29 — Monday Night Raw (Live)

Tuesday, March 30 — April 5 Raw and Hall of Fame Ceremony (Taped)

Thursday, April 1 — April 9 SmackDown (Taped)

Friday, April 2 — Friday Night SmackDown (Live)

And here's the schedule for WrestleMania 37 Week:

Monday, April 5 — Monday Night Raw, USA

Tuesday, April 6 — Hall of Fame Ceremony, Peacock

Wednesday, April 7 — NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1, USA

Thursday, April 8 — NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2, Peacock

Friday, April 9 — Friday Night SmackDown, FOX

Saturday, April 10 — WrestleMania 37 Night 1, Peacock

Sunday, April 11 — WrestleMania 37 Night 2, Peacock

Monday, April 12 — Monday Night Raw, USA

Tuesday, April 13 — NXT (reportedly), USA

Alba also reported that the ThunderDome will next be moving to the Yuengling Center (fka The Sun Dome) at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

"The expectation among multiple people I have spoken to in #WWE is they will remain in the Tampa area after the Tropicana Field ThunderDome ends ahead of the #Rays season," Alba wrote in a series of tweets. "They all believe they are headed to #USF's Yuengling Center (fka the Sun Dome) for at least a period of time. I requested comment from both #WWE and arena management but have not heard from either as of this time. It's unclear if it would be a long-term residency or what the setup would be. But multiple people said travel is booked through Tampa going forward for the immediate future.

"The Yuengling Center is on the University of South Florida campus and hosts several of the school's teams (Omos used to play basketball there)," he continued. "A few days ago a #USF said they wouldn't be surprised to see the move happen and believed the schedule was open. I do not know the status of fans present, or if it would be the ThunderDome setup. The Yuengling Center is smaller than Amway Center or Tropicana Field, capacity is about 10,400."