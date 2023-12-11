Mark Henry Announces A&E Documentary About His Life Is Coming Soon

It appears that a documentary is in the works for legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Henry appeared on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show where he revealed that A&E will release a documentary about his life in January and that Angle was asked to take part in interviews.

"There's a documentary on my life being released in January," Henry said. "January, there's a documentary on A&E about my life. People are going to find out a lot more about me than they'd ever heard. I don't want to give nothing away, so just keep your ears open. It's going to be big. It's going to be one of the bigger ones they've ever done. There's a lot of ground to cover, almost 3 hours."

WWE has worked with A&E in the past for shows like WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, WWE Rivals, and Biography: WWE Legends. Their Biography series includes stars like Paige (AEW's Saraya), Charlotte, The Bella Twins, and Angle. Henry made his shocking debut in AEW in 2021 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view after a 25 year career with WWE. Though the former World Heavyweight Champion is now retired from in-ring action with his last match taking place at 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble, Henry now works in AEW as what he describes a "psychology" coach, pivoting from working with the Community Outreach program.

"I'm spending more time working on the psychology side of wrestling with each individual wrestler," Henry said in an interview for Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast. "I like the fact that I can influence guys into seeing that everything don't work for them. It's more of being a psychology coach than a physical coach. We got guys that teach them how to do it. I teach them where to do it, when to do it, and why you're doing it. Those are the things I feel like is the more important elements in pro wrestling."

