A Look at WWE's New Headquarters (Photo)

WWE has been in the process of building a new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, over the past few years. The first round of employees to move into the new building began last month, which can reportedly fit more than 800 employees in a 400,000-square-foot space. Michael Monteforte, WWE's corporate trainer, took to Instagram on Tuesday and showed a portion of the building. Two large WWE logos can be seen above an elevated courtyard.

Endeavor announced earlier this month that it's going to buy WWE and merge it with the UFC to form one company, though both parties will seemingly operate without interference from the other. Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Dana White will all maintain their respective corporate positions and White has openly stated in interviews that he doesn't expect any crossovers between the two.

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said in the sale's announcement. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

"Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we've already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders," McMahon added in the announcement. "Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level."