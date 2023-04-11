Update on WWE's Plan for a Big SummerSlam 2023 Match

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Trish Stratus turn heel on Becky Lynch, setting the stage for what's reportedly a big match for this year's SummerSlam in Detroit. Stratus has been back on WWE TV since February and it was reported shortly after her return that she'd be turning in order to set up a match with "The Man." While many assumed that would result in her turning on Lynch and Lita in their match with Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39, the turn wouldn't come for another two weeks. Stratus agreed to fill in for Lita in this week's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match and wound up getting pinned by Liv Morgan. And even though Lynch indicated she wasn't mad at Stratus for losing the tag titles, the seven-time Women's Champion caught Lynch with a forearm and a Chick Kick before stomping out of the arena.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE still wants the match to happen at SummerSlam even though it's four months away. What's unclear is how the company intends to keep the story going in the meantime.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch handled this to perfection 🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/mHKMvFJYok — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 11, 2023

"Yeah, they're going to do a match at SummerSlam, which is interesting that they shot the angle," Meltzer said. "...That's been the whole plan since she came back. Stratus came back to set up Stratus and Lynch for a feud."

WWE has three pay-per-views planned between now and SummerSlam — Backlash on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, King and Queen of the Ring on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. How do you think WWE is going to fill the time between now and then? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Austin Theory def. John Cena The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results