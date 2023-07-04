Why Jey Uso's Triumphant Victory Over Roman Reigns at WWE's Money In The Bank Almost Didn't Happen

Jey Uso pinned Romain Reigns in the tag team match main event of Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, handing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion his first pinfall loss since December 2019. The win not only catapults Uso to the front of the line for a shot at Reigns' world title (likely at SummerSlam), but it adds a new wrinkle to the ongoing Bloodline storyline while including the likes of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. But the moment almost didn't happen, according to inside WrestleVotes.

The account posted last week that WWE had "two very drastic finishes in play" for Saturday's tag match, though it's unclear what the other one might have been. They then noted on Monday that there was some hesitation within the WWE Creative team over giving Reigns a pinfall loss even though it wouldn't result in him losing his championship.

"There was a feeling of trepidation from a high-ranking creative member in crafting the finish for this past Saturday's Bloodline match. A strong argument that Reigns shouldn't be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process," the account wrote.

Roman Reigns on Trial on This Week's WWE SmackDown

The fallout from Saturday's match will take place on this week's Friday Night SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. The Usos have promised to bring back the "Tribal Court" segment (not seen since Sami Zayn was placed on trial back in January), only this time Reigns will be the one who stands accused.

The pair tweeted on Monday, ""This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS!"

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline Civil War

While it's unclear how Reigns feels about this new trial, his "Wise Man" Paul Heyman has tried to downplay the divide between The Usos and "The Tribal Chief" as mere "growing pains." He explained his thought process in a recent interview with Pat McAfee.

"Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said somewhat dismissively. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard. It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings."

