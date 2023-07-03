The Usos Plan to Put Roman Reigns "On Trial" On This Week's WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have a plan in store for Roman Reigns on this week's Friday Night SmackDown when WWE returns to the famous Madison Square Garden Arena. After Jey handed Reigns his first pinfall loss in well over three years at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Saturday, the two took to Twitter on Monday to write, "This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS!" Reigns has yet to respond to the announcement.

This is actually the second time WWE has done a "Tribal Court" segment, as The Bloodline put Sami Zayn on trial during the Raw is XXX special back in January over Reigns questioning Zayn's loyalty to the group. While that segment saw Jey stand up for Sami and prompt Reigns to deliver a "Not Guilty" verdict, Zayn would turn his back on the group days later at the Royal Rumble in an effort to save his best friend Kevin Owens.

This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 3, 2023

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline Civil War

While it's unclear how Reigns feels about this new trial, his "Wise Man" Paul Heyman has tried to downplay the divide between The Usos and "The Tribal Chief" as mere "growing pains." He explained his thought process in a recent interview with Pat McAfee.

"Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said somewhat dismissively. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard. It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results