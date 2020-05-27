Report: Kairi Sane Injured During Match With Nia Jax at WWE Raw Taping

WWE opted to start taping next week's lineup of shows on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center, and unfortunately the taping for Monday Night Raw did not end without an incident. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that a match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane hit a snag when Jax tossed Sane into the steps at ringside. Sane's head apparently hit one of the corners, busting her open and forcing the match to be stopped while the medical team sealed the wound. Sane apparently insisted on finishing the match, and it was ended promptly. It's not clear as of now if the injury will be shown on television next week.

Unfortunately for Sane, this is merely the latest injury in what has been a run of bad luck over the past few months. She was infamously concussed back at the TLC pay-per-view during a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and a recent Raw match with Jax resulted in her landing on the bottom turnbuckle with the back of her head (which resulted in fans harshly criticizing Jax for being unsafe).

The Jax/Sane match this time around was used as part of the build for the Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Jax at the June 14 Backlash pay-per-view. One night after winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Asuka learned that Lynch had secretly relinquished the Raw Women's Championship due to being pregnant with her first child. As a result, "The Empress of Tomorrow" was crowned the new champion.

Lynch confirmed in an interview with ESPN this week that she intends on returning to wrestling after her pregnancy.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she said. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

