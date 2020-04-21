Nia Jax Uses Botch From WWE Raw to Call out Ronda Rousey

Nia Jax caught a bit of heat online after her match with Kairi Sane this week, but the former Raw Women's Champion managed to turn it around and use it as fuel for a future match with Ronda Rousey. During the Raw match Jax lifted Sane up by the throat using both arms and tossed her into the turnbuckle, except she let go too soon resulting in Sane landing on the bottom turnbuckle with the back of her head. The moment was particularly scary given that Sane had spent a good chunk of early 2020 out of action due to a concussion.

After seeing a gif of the move, Jax tweeted out, "Since @KairiSaneWWE can't anything about it, maybe @RondaRousey would like to try #Samoan4Real."

Jax, who feuded with Rousey during her run with the company, caused a stir a few weeks when she talked about how she had to go to WWE officials and stand up for Alexa Bliss after she had been repeatedly injured by an unnamed wrestler. Given Bliss' concussion history, it wasn't hard to make the connection that she was talking about Rousey.

Ok, let's try this again with ACTUAL SOUND. pic.twitter.com/1TJT6UDvII — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 9, 2020

Days after that Rousey started making comments about pro wrestling being fake and fans being "ungrateful."

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there," Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O. "But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

Jax responded to Rousey's comments by daring her to a fight.

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.