WWE: Logan Paul Provides Injury Update

Logan Paul has taken the WWE by storm. The social media superstar made his in-ring debut this past April at WWE WrestleMania 38, impressing in a tag bout with partner The Miz against opponents Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul would go on to have another applause-worthy performance at WWE SummerSlam, besting The Miz in a singles bout that saw Paul land a frog splash from the top rope to the announce table. The Maverick rode this momentum to WWE Crown Jewel, where he challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite suffering his first defeat, Paul once again wowed with his in-ring ability.

That said, Paul's latest match was not without consequence. Following the premium live event, Paul shared on social media that he suffered a significant knee injury, initially expecting it to be a torn MCL, meniscus, and ACL.

"As everyone knows, I ended up tearing my knee, and I actually told my manager during the match," Paul said in his latest vlog (h/t Fightful). "What was I going to do, stop? No, everyone was looking at me and I still had a five-star frog splash to hit."

Fortunately for Paul, the injury is not as bad as he originally expected.

"You have a significant tear of the MCL, you have what we call a Grade 3, which is almost a complete tear of the MCL," Paul's doctor told him in the vlog. "We're going to treat this with a brace and rehab, it's going to take a minimum of six weeks for this to heal fully."

This timetable is just about the best case scenario, as a torn ACL typically leaves athletes out of action for as much as nine months. Paul's six-week recovery should have him back to 100 percent by WWE Royal Rumble, WWE's big premium live event that takes place at the end of January 2023.

While the recovery process has only just begun, Paul has already teased that he will be back inside the squared circle sooner than later.

"I've been soaking my knee in rice, it's working, I've been going to physical therapy every day and sports rehab, it's been great thus far," Paul continued. "As of now, it looks like I'll be back to the WWE, sometime in..."

The video cut off before Paul could reveal his expected return date.

Recently, reports have circulated that Paul is pushing hard for a match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 next April. Cena is expected to wrestle at that event, with rumored opponents ranging from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to Monday Night Raw star Austin Theory.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Logan Paul's WWE status.