Logan Paul Booked for WWE's Money in the Bank 2023

Logan Paul announced on this week's Monday Night Raw that he'll be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Juiy 1 in London, England. The YouTube celebrity will compete against Ricochet, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch and Damian Priest. This will mark Paul's sixth WWE match and first since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Paul cut a promo ahead of his announcement, saying he plans to finally bring a championship to Cleveland by winning the briefcase and cashing in on a current champion.

"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins recently said on My Love Letter to Wrestling regarding his match with Paul. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There's a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience."

"I'll say this about Logan, he's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."

"I am so hungry to get back in there, dude," Paul said earlier this year while hyping up his return on Raw. "I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable here in Puerto Rico. I've been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, for the first time, I'm watching the consumer angle. I didn't always do that."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)