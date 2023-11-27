WWE Makes Major Change To Monday Night Raw Tonight For CM Punk's Return

CM Punk is set for his first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw since January 2014. The self-proclaimed best in the world ended his nine-year sabbatical from WWE this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, making a shock appearance at Chicago's Allstate Arena following the main event War Games match. Punk's surprise arrival was tunnel-visioned by WWE cameras, as all shots were on the Second City Saint specifically, neglecting to show the reactions of any of the superstars in the ring. That didn't stop fan cameras from picking up on Seth Rollins and Randy Orton's faces when "Cult of Personality" was playing, with both men responding wildly differently.

Punk's WWE future, including what his first in-ring move is, is being saved for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast, and WWE is making an extra effort to ensure all eyes are on it.

WWE Monday Night Raw's First Hour is Commercial-Free

(Photo: WWE)

WWE is lighting the fuse on the red brand's first hour of advertisements.

As announced by general manager Adam Pearce on WWE's social accounts, WWE Monday Night Raw will be commercial-free from 8-9 PM ET. CM Punk is expected to kick off the show.

You can watch Pearce's announcement below...

