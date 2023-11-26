WWE Fans Are Shocked By CM Punk's Return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
Fans still can't believe CM Punk has officially returned to the WWE!
WWE fans still can't believe that CM Punk has officially returned to the WWE during the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 premium live event! There are a number of former WWE superstars that fans want to see in action again, but there are likely less divisive than CM Punk. As one of the most notorious superstars in WWE's past roster, fans weren't ever really expecting to see him making a comeback especially given that he was just a part of the AEW roster not long ago before he was fired. But now CM Punk is back in the WWE.
Rumors had been circulating back and forth about CM Punk potentially returning to the WWE during the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in Chicago, IL, and while fans never really guessed one way or the other, it was confirmed that CM Punk is back in action as he arrived during the literal final moments of the premium live event itself.
NEVER. SAY. NEVER.@CMPunk has just returned to WWE at #SurvivorSeries!!! pic.twitter.com/0dpG6vyT5r— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
While fans still have no idea what's in store for CM Punk's future with WWE, or how long this return will last, they still can't believe that the superstar has returned. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about CM Punk being back in the WWE and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Heart Stopped
MY HEART STOPPED WTF CM PUNK IS HERE OMG 😭#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/9eFWGIwJPi— s e t h (@futurafreesky) November 26, 2023
Bless Triple H
CM PUNK IS BACK 😭😭😭 GOD BLESS TRIPLE H #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/0ynBhtA6QT— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 26, 2023
We Are Back
I TOLD YOU, I KNEW IT. CM PUNK IS BACK IN WWE AFTER A NEAR DECADE ABSENCE.
WE ARE BACK. pic.twitter.com/0f2gxViGJP— iBeast (@ibeastIess) November 26, 2023
Couldn't Be Happier
The dream has come true he’s back and i couldn’t be happier 👌🖤
⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️#SURVIVORSERIES #cmpunk pic.twitter.com/Gyquam5bXJ— xPeter99x (@XPeterXXX1) November 26, 2023
Can't Breathe
CM PUNK'S ENTRANCE IN WWE— Daphne (@The_Starstruck) November 26, 2023
HE'S BACK I CAN'T BREATHE 🤯#SURVIVORSERIES pic.twitter.com/lEF6sY8kvl
You Did It
Me to Triple H for bringing CM Punk back to WWE: pic.twitter.com/nMP0M5CoRv— Ely (@elympus_mons) November 26, 2023
So Many Emotions
“Why do you care so much about a fake sport”
“It’s scripted”
“Grown men in tights wrestling that’s so cringe”
IDC MF RANDY ORTON AND CM PUNK BOTH RETURNED ON THE SAME NIGHT pic.twitter.com/6v6ppGXAdS— simon 🇨🇴 (@simonsvoid) November 26, 2023
So Many Returns!
R-Truth IS BACK !!! RANDY ORTON IS BACK !!!! CM PUNK IS BACK IN WWE !!!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ZVCqNSreGj— Terry “TBONE” Williams (@YOUNGBLACK_MAN) November 26, 2023
The Greatest Trick...
The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to convince the world he didn't exist 😁 #CMPunk #SURVIVORSERIES pic.twitter.com/xp3sZz2eUz— Naveen Khichi (@NaveenKhichi5) November 26, 2023
Biggest Moment of the Year?
#CMPunk returns to #WWE 9 years after leaving it. @wwe treated it as a top military secret with nobody having even a bit of idea about it happening. Everyone killed the rumours saying it won't happen & it did. Has got to be the moment of the year in professional wrestling.— Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) November 26, 2023