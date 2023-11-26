WWE Fans Are Shocked By CM Punk's Return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE fans still can't believe that CM Punk has officially returned to the WWE during the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 premium live event! There are a number of former WWE superstars that fans want to see in action again, but there are likely less divisive than CM Punk. As one of the most notorious superstars in WWE's past roster, fans weren't ever really expecting to see him making a comeback especially given that he was just a part of the AEW roster not long ago before he was fired. But now CM Punk is back in the WWE.

Rumors had been circulating back and forth about CM Punk potentially returning to the WWE during the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in Chicago, IL, and while fans never really guessed one way or the other, it was confirmed that CM Punk is back in action as he arrived during the literal final moments of the premium live event itself.

While fans still have no idea what's in store for CM Punk's future with WWE, or how long this return will last, they still can't believe that the superstar has returned. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about CM Punk being back in the WWE and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!