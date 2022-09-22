WWE's Mandy Rose Addresses Toxic Attraction Moving From NXT to Main Roster

Few factions have as much momentum in professional wrestling as WWE NXT's Toxic Attraction, and as a result, many are expecting the trio of Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin to move up to the main roster any day now. Dolin and Jayne have already made appearances on SmackDown and there are many who hope to see them move to Raw or SmackDown as a complete group. In a new interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rose was asked about them moving to the main roster as a trio, and as long as everyone is ready and down to move, Rose is all for it.

"Yeah, I think it would be really cool, especially right now," Rose said. "Bayley's trio I think is super cool, and I think one day it would be really awesome to face off against [Damage] CTRL. But I also think I want everyone to be fully ready as well because I know how it can be."

Rose then talked about Dolin's evolution and the 'that girl's cool' vibe and aura of mystery she has. "Since I met Gigi the first time, I liked how there's kind of like this quiet mystery about her. She's a little more to herself, and there's nothing wrong with that. I kind of was always like that as well. I'm not your over-the-top kissass-type person, and I don't really see her as being like that either," Rose said.

"I feel like that's kind of the vibe I got. I was like, 'This girl's cool.' Obviously she's been working really hard on the independents, and obviously so has Jacy. So I just feel like I think it's cool that their hard work has finally paid off and they finally made it to the big stage," Rose said.

Rose had nothing but great things to say about Jayne, who wasn't as well known coming into NXT but has definitely won everyone over since then. "I would say her greatest attribute would be like her passion. She's extremely passionate, and that goes a really long way, but she's also a really hard worker. She wants the best for everyone, too. She's a really good person," Rose said.

"I think Jacy, to be honest, has really come a long way, too, when it comes to character. At first, Gigi I think at first had a little bit more, I don't wanna say name, but more people maybe knew her from the independents and she had a couple TV matches, so maybe that's the case. But Jacy when we first came together, there were times where at first they were like, 'Who's Jacy?' We've all been through that, but now I really see so much growth in her character because she's really come to find herself. I just think she has that kind of wild side, and that screamy side of her is just what kind of makes her stand out. She's really found herself, which I think is really cool to see and be a part of," Rose said.

