Mercedes Mone Injury Update, Possibility on Her Working in AEW

Former WWE star Sasha Banks, now going by Mercedes Mone, made a cameo appearance in the crowd during AEW's All In pay-per-view this past Sunday. AEW president Tony Khan indicated his interest in working with "The CEO" after the show but repeatedly stated she's not cleared to return following the ankle injury she suffered at New Japan's Resurgence event back in May. Photos of Mone from the event show she was still wearing a large ankle boot at the show.

"It was great to have her here," Khan said. "She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. The last time we saw her compete, she was competing against Willow Nightingale and there is a lot of exciting international pro wrestling. I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she's not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show."

Mercedes Mone Likely Won't Be Cleared for AEW's WrestleDream Show

Khan was asked about Mone during the media conference call on Thursday and noted she likely won't be medically cleared for the WrestleDream event on Oct. 1, which will be another crossover show between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"One of the great stars involved in New Japan, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Mone," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I think we have a good relationship, and I think she's one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. It was great to have her at All In. She's not available to wrestle right now, but when she does wrestle, I think she's as good as anyone and one of the best in the world. I have so much respect for her as a competitor. Certainly, she's one of the top stars in the world. I don't know if she would be physically cleared at that time. I'm not expecting that because she had a major injury. When she's cleared, that is someone we're really interested in working with."

