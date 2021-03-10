Mick Foley Offers Advice to AEW Following the Failed Revolution Explosion

✖

The final scene of AEW's Revolution pay-per-view didn't go as planned this past Sunday, and the company has been doing everything it can to recover ever since. After defending his AEW World Championship in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, Kenny Omega left Jon Moxley handcuffed and unconscious in the middle of the ring as the timer for the explosion that would "blow up" the ring ticked down to its final minute. Eddie Kingston, proving that he was still Moxley's friend despite their previous battles, jumped on top of Mox to protect him as the clock hit zero.

Unfortunately, the explosions rigged for the final blast proved to be a dud, and fans both in Daily's Place Amphitheater and at home immediately ridiculed the blunder. Both Moxley (in a post-show promo) and AEW president Tony Khan quickly tried to cover it up by saying it was Omega's fault because he (in kayfabe) constructed the match.

"Kenny Omega may be a bad son of a b—, but he can't build an exploding ring worth a s—," Khan said in his post-show media scrum, paraphrasing Moxley. "The plans for this we saw in crayon. All through the match, it looked very cool, it's a very deadly, painful match. But in the end, I don't know what people really wanted. Unless you want us to actually explode the guys at the end, there's only so much you can do."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who took part in numerous deathmatches throughout his career, gave his two cents on the situation on Wednesday. He was sympathetic towards AEW's problem, but felt they should come clean rather than try to keep it a storyline.

SAD, BUT TRUE! I've been there - at the 1995 KOTDM when the exploding ring underperformed. I feel bad for Mox & Omega, but suggest that @AEW deep-six the Kenny built a crummy ring story, and just admit that mistakes happen...and will learn from this mistake. Just my opinion. pic.twitter.com/xBEB8q1XPV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 10, 2021

Khan also promised during the scrum that their would be a follow-up to the controversial ending on this week's Dynamite. Here's what else is booked for the show: