Why Was the Final Explosion of AEW Revolution So Weak?

All Elite Wrestlng's latest pay-per-view, Revolution, culminated in the wildly violent exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Unfortunately, for as many highlights as the show had, the biggest takeaway from fans online was the lackluster final explosion that was meant to "blow up" the ring with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston still inside. The show went off the air with Moxley and Kingston selling the explosion as if it was much worse, but then Mox got on the microphone and poked fun at the weak blast with the fans in attendance.

AEW president Tony Khan then explained the storyline behind why the explosion was so lackluster. Simply put, Kenny Omega was credited with constructing the setup for the match (hence the backstage segments with him building the contraptions during Dynamite and the rules drawn out in crayons), and his shoddy craftsmanship resulted in the finale.

.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

"Kenny Omega may be a bad son of a b—, but he can't build an exploding ring worth a s—," Khan said, paraphrasing Moxley. "The plans for this we saw in crayon. All through the match, it looked very cool, it's a very deadly, painful match. But in the end, I don't know what people really wanted. Unless you want us to actually explode the guys at the end, there's only so much you can do."

Khan later explained that AEW's production team spoke with fire marshals about how to operate the explosions safely in an arena with people inside, and they had an "out" by explaining Omega was at fault for the lack of aring-destroying explosion. He also added that the angle will be addressed on this week's Dynamite.

