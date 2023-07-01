Former WWE Champion Finally Returns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE had several surprises up its sleeve for Money in the Bank, with a shocking winner of the Men's Money in the Bank and a surprise betrayal all taking place before the midway point. They weren't done either, as a big return capped off a thrilling match between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his challenger Riddle. The match would put Gunther through yet another physically challenging test, but he was more than up for it, and he would walk away the winner. That's when things really got interesting though, as Drew McIntyre's music hit, causing the crowd to erupt.

McIntyre hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 39, where he had a fantastic match with Sheamus and Gunther. Now after being away and silent on what was happening next for him, McIntyre returned to the WWE ring and made it clear he was going after the Intercontinental Title. It looks like Monday Night Raw is about to get even better.

McIntyre and Gunther locked up a bit during their time on SmackDown, but more often than not those programs involved Sheamus and other people, culminating in that match at WrestleMania. Now we get to see the two really face each other without any distractions, or at least that doesn't involve Imperium's other two members.

There had been rumors that McIntyre might not sign a new deal and leave WWE. While that obviously could still happen since we don't know if a new contract has been signed, at least for now McIntyre is back in the mix in WWE and could be about to add another Title to his lengthy resume.

As for Gunther, his reign has stretched to 385 days, which has already put him in elite company on the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions list. You have to go back to the 80s to find reigns longer than his, and right now the only people in front of him are Randy Savage (413 days), Pedro Morales (424 days), and Honky Tonk Man, who has the longest reign at 453 days. While we wait to see which reign he conquers next, you can find the full results and card for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Gunther def. Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

