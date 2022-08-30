Report: USA Network Is Thrilled With Triple H's First Month Booking WWE Raw

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been booking WWE's television product as its Head of Creative for a little over a month and the changes he has made to the product have resulted in increased viewership and fan excitement. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, both the USA Network and its parent company, NBCUniversal, are happy with what they've seen so far. This week's Raw finished at No. 1 in cable ratings with a 0.59 and the Red Brand's episodes have broken two million average viewers three times in the past month, something not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sapp quoted a number of sources in his latest report. One said that USA never expected Raw to fall under two million viewers consistently, but that the pandemic changed everyone's expectations. He added, "The source said 'the following weeks will be the real test, but the results from the first Monday had me personally very excited.' The source said at one point they also didn't expect Raw to be back over 2 million viewers regularly, which has happened in August."

WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):

2,107,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.59

#1 cable original in P18-49

He then quoted a Universal source who said the buzz Levesque has created since Vince McMahon's departure "can't be argued with." The report concluded with a USA Network source who was confident NBCUniversal will renew its television rights deal with Raw when negotiations start in 2023.

"That same source indicated that they'd be surprised if USA didn't make a play to renew WWE programming next year when negotiations are likely to start, and believes WWE has put themselves in an even better position in the last month," the source said.

Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view marks the first main roster event to be completely booked by Levesque. Here's what the card looks like right now:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Sheamus SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler Bianca Belair, Alez Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

