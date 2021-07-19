WWE Fans Are Stunned That Bobby Lashley Squashed Kofi Kingston in a WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley has done an amazing job at defending the World Heavyweight Championship since he won it months ago, and in his latest match at Money In The Bank, the All Mighty decimated Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one match that has many fans' heads spinning as a result. With Lashley retaining the belt and Kingston decimated during their brawl, it will be interesting to see what plans are set in stone for the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, with rumors circulating that this year's Summer Slam will have big plans in mind for the All Mighty.
WWE shared the big victory of Lashley's via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the World Heavyweight Championship did not pass hands this time around:
More ALL MIGHTY than ever.@fightbobby is STILL your #WWEChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/hqcmdYT9py— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
What did you think of Lashley's insane victory? Do you think Kofi will return to challenge Bobby for the heavyweight belt once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
