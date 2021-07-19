WWE Money in the Bank: Kofi Kingston Shows Off Skeletor Inspired Gear

✖

Kofi Kingston has showed off some cool new gear inspired by He-Man and the Masters of the Universe's Skeletor for WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view! Kingston and fellow The New Day tag team partner Xavier Woods are no strangers to fun gear inspired by superheroes and pop culture characters from franchises like Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and Mortal Kombat, and now Kingston has taken on a new look inspired by yet another famous Saturday morning cartoon franchise with gear taking on the cool purple, blue, and yellow look of the villainous Skeletor.

It's a perfect time for this look too considering that Masters of the Universe will soon be debuting a special sequel series with Netflix later this month. This new series is being led by Kevin Smith as show runner, and features Mark Hamill as the voice of the new Skeletor as well, so it's the perfect time to bring back this cool look. Unfortunately, it might not have been a good omen for Kofi to bring this look in particular to the pay-per-view. You can see a close look at this new gear from its originator, Main Event Gear on Instagram below:

Money in the Bank is currently streaming live on pay-per-view and through Peacock as of this writing. The full card and results for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

Roman Reigns vs. Edge WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Produced by Mattel Television, Netflix, animated by Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation with Kevin Smith as showrunner, the cast of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Kevin Conroy, and more. As for when you'll be able to check out the new He-Man series for yourself, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching its first five episodes July 23rd on Netflix.