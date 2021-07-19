Bobby Lashley Destroys Kofi Kingston to Retain WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

✖

Bobby Lashley successfully retained his WWE Championship at Money in the Bank in what quickly turned into a prolonged squash match against Kofi Kingston. From the moment the bell rang Lashley had the advantage, thanks to MVP grabbing Kingston's foot from outside the ring. Lashley eventually put the former world champion away with three Dominators, followed by his Hurt Lock submission. Kingston was left unconscious in the ring as Lashley stomped away.

Leading up to the title match Kingston repeatedly reflected on his victory at WrestleMania 35 (KofiMania) and his six-month reign as WWE Champion in 2019. Unfortunately, his lone reign with the title also ended via a squash when Brock Lesnar beat him in less than 10 seconds.

"It feels really fresh," Kingston told Sports Illustrated about being back in the WWE Championship picture in late May. "And we're all underdogs. Look at Bobby's journey to the title. Bobby's grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he's worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him."

A report from Fightful Select dropped earlier this week stating Lashley would be feuding with a returning Goldberg at SummerSlam, beginning with the WWE Hall of Famer's return on this upcoming week's Monday Night Raw. The former WCW and Universal Champion hasn't been on WWE programming since losing to Drew McIntyre in less than three minutes back at the Royal Rumble in January.

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below: