WWE Money in the Bank: Roman Reigns and Edge Send Final Messages Ahead of Universal Championship Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge will clash in a one-on-one match for the first time at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The pair first crossed paths back at WrestleMania 37 after Edge won the Men's Royal Rumble match and was goaded in challenging "The Tribal Chief." Daniel Bryan wound up getting himself involved to make the match a triple threat, which saw Reigns win thanks to outside interference from Jey Uso. Edge disappeared from WWE TV following that loss, not returning until the June 25 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where he promptly attacked Reigns and demanded a one-on-one match.

Since then the "Rated-R Superstar" has been cutting promos about how he feels he has Reigns' number. He's repeatedly brought up how he nearly had their WrestleMania match won had it not been for Uso or Bryan, accusing Reigns of altering history to better suit his narrative. He's also made a habit out of choking out both Reigns and The Usos with the broken legs of steel chairs, a spot he first used at Mania. The Hall of Famer even managed to make Reigns tap on this week's SmackDown with the maneuver.

Both Edge and Reigns took to Twitter hours before the show to hype up their match. Edge assured fans he'd finally pick up his 12th world champion, while Reigns seems to think his victory is inevitable.

Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/VJdbba9kL5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 18, 2021

No amount of “fight” will prepare you.

No amount of “hope” will deliver a win. You will be beaten.

You will be pinned.

You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB#AndStill #ReignsvsEdge pic.twitter.com/VpFydRhLuS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2021

While seeing Edge win the world championship would put a bow on a 10-year story, it doesn't appear to be in the cards. Reigns is heavily rumored to be facing a returning John Cena at SummerSlam, while a feud between Edge and Rollins has been teased ever since the 47-year-old returned. But then again, plans always change.

