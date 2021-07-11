Edge Sends Another Warning to Roman Reigns Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

✖

Edge appeared on Talking Smack this week after delivering another beating to The Usos on Friday Night SmackDown. "The Rated-R Superstar" has been unhinged ever since returning from hiatus and gave another threatening promo to Roman Reigns ahead of their Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. He explained, "So, Roman, I didn't just come back to do a greatest hits tour. I didn't come back to just be happy-go-lucky. I'm not content with that. I fought back after almost a decade after being told I'd never do this again. After getting a triple fusion on my neck, having my wrist fused, having a torn Achilles tendon, two torn pecs, metal rods in all of my teeth, a fractured skull, a ruptured groin... You think I went through all of that to just come back and be the happy-go-lucky guy that's just happy to be here? I'm not.

"I didn't come back to contend. I came back to become champion, to take back what I never lost. You just happen to be the champion — wrong place, wrong time. Money in the Bank, I take it back. I end the story. A decade-long story, Roman. It's going to happen. You can look into my eyes and you know everything I say I absolutely believe, and that's what scares you," he added.

Earlier in the interview Edge once again pointed out how Reigns had spun what happened at WrestleMania 37 in order to make him look like a dominant champion when in reality Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan played major roles in stopping him from pinning "The Tribal Chief." The 11-time world champion will team with Rey and Dominik Mysterio next week to face Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag match as part of SmackDown's first episode back on the road.

Do you think Edge can find a way to upset Reigns and take the Universal title? Or will he merely join the growing list of challengers who have failed to dethrone "The Head of the Table?"