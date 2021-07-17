WWE SmackDown: Edge Makes Roman Reigns Tap Ahead of Money in the Bank Title Match

✖

Aside from a brief introduction by Vince McMahon, it was the Head of the Table Roman Reigns and The Usos that made the first stroll down the entrance ramp in front of the charged live crowd, and Reigns got a pretty substantial pop when he came out. So did the Mysterios, though Edge probably got the biggest pop of the early going, and was all smiles as he headed down the ramp towards the ring. The bell hadn't even rung before Jey Uso was attacking.

Edge came out firing on all cylinders, and weathered Jey and then Jimmy, who he locked in a hold and threw in the corner for Rey to knock down with a senton. Rey then tagged in Dominik who kept u the assault on Jimmy.

Jimmy got some revenge and then it was Roman's turn to get in on the action, starting things off by pulling Dominik out. of the ring and knocking him down. Then he was back in the ring and hit a suplex, but a pin was unsuccessful. He rolled out Dominik again, and then Power Bombed him into the announce table.

Dominik was still down when Jimmy tagged in Jey, but Dom managed to get to Edge, who cleared the ring and the outside of it in a flurry of offense. Jey tried to get a minute to breathe and though he knocked down Edge Rey had tagged in and hit him with a DDT. The pin was broken up b Jimmy, and Dom sent him reeling. He followed it up with a high dive but Reigns then punished him by throwing him into the post.

Reigns threw Dominik back into the ring but Edge speared the Tribal Chief, and then Jey managed to get the pin and the win. Then all chaos broke out and everyone attacked each other, ending with Reigns superman punching Edge. Reigns then saw a chair and went for it, kicking out the bar and looking to get some revenge on Edge with it, but Edge speared him before he could.

Edge then picked up the bar and used it to choke Reigns as he did before, and Reigns tapped. Edge let go eventually and then picked up the title and held it high ahead of Money in the Bank.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Edge & The Mysterios join forces against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Usos. Bianca Belair will attempt to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title against Carmella, and Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will collide two nights before the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Don't miss when all the action of SmackDown once again comes before a live audience, Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

Here's the card:

Edge and The Mysterios vs Roman Reigns and The Usos

Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins Fatal 4-Way

What have you thought of SmackDown thus far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!