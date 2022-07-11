WWE's Crazy New T-Shirt Involves The Miz and Massive Balls

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Miz has been involved in a bizarre joke on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw where he winds up shouting about how big his balls are. WWE decided to play into that joke with a new t-shirt that plays off the former WWE Champion's retro "Hello I'm Awesome" nametag shirt. The new shirt now reads, "HELLO MY BALLS ARE MASSIVE" on the front, accompanied by Miz's logo and "It's a Thing" on the back.

Miz is currently in a program with Logan Paul, who recently signed a contract with the WWE. The pair competed as a tag team at WrestleMania 38 and beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio, only for Miz to betray Paul after the match with a Skull Crushing Finale. But in recent weeks Miz has acted like the betrayal didn't really happen and that they'll be teaming again, which runs in stark contrast to the threats Paul has been directing towards Miz. All signs point to the two wrestling each other at SummerSlam at the end of the month.

New shirt from WWE Shop. pic.twitter.com/N29xLxXzQz — Jeremy 'Da Dermy' Lambert (@jeremylambert88) July 11, 2022

Outside of the ring, Miz has been openly campaigning to take on the role of Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel. He explained the situation in an interview with ComicBook last year.

"You know how I found out about that? It was a Friday. I was playing with my kids, and our digital team texted me and says, 'Are you watching this?' And I go, 'Watching what?' 'The internet.' And I go, 'No.' 'Just type in Johnny Cage.' And I typed it in, and I was like trending with his name synonymously, right when Mortal Kombat came out, and I'm like, 'Wow.' And then I was thinking like, usually it'd be negative. Usually it'd be like, 'No, no, I don't want to see this. This is terrible. He's the worst. I hate him on WWE. I hate him on this.' But it wasn't," Miz said.

"It was like very, very positive," he continued. "And it was honestly one of the first times I get positive feedback, from Miz & Mrs. and me as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat. So look, I'm going to do everything in my power to hopefully make that happen. If it does, that's awesome. If it doesn't, I did everything I possibly could. So hopefully, whoever does get Johnny Cage, I hope they give the fans exactly what they want, because he's such an iconic character."