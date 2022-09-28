WWE NXT Sets New Triple Threat Title Match for Halloween Havoc 2022

WWE has been stacking NXT's card for Halloween Havoc this year, and now the premium live event has another major match to look forward to as there is now a triple threat match set for the NXT Championship! NXT's named events have usually been relegated to its regular Tuesday broadcasts on the USA Network, but it's all starting to change this year as it had been previously announced that NXT's major events will be having premium live events of their own. The first major event coming our way in this fashion is Halloween Havoc hitting later next month.

With Halloween Havoc set for a premiere on Peacock on October 22nd, it's time for NXT to start stacking the card. Previously having a contender set for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship title, former NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov surprisingly returned to NXT Television last week and made his intentions known. With the latest episode of NXT, it has now been confirmed that he will be joining the match as a triple threat between Bron Breakker, IIja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh is ready to go.

At the top of the NXT broadcast on Tuesday, September 27th, Dragunov returned to NXT and declared that he was interested in taking on Breakker for the NXT Championship. McDonagh appeared soon after and rightly claimed that he was still in line for another attempt at taking down Bron, but he tried to talk his way out of also confronting Dragunov (as it was clear that McDonagh was nervous about it given their history together on NXT UK). Wanting to wait until they settled things so he could pick the remains, Breakker opted for a different tactic.

Instead noting that their match should be a triple threat instead, now Breakker has set himself up to take on both of these tough opponents at Halloween Havoc next month. This is the first big match set for the card outside of the also brewing ladder match for the North American Championship, so the next major premium live event for the brand is really stacking itself up.

But how do you feel about this upcoming triple threat match for the NXT Championship? Who do you think has the best chances of walking out the winner at Halloween Havoc later this Fall? Who do you want to see win? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!