Every Match Announced for NXT's Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 28 Episode

For the first time in two decades, the Halloween Havoc event will be revived as a special edition of NXT. The Oct. 28 episode will feature a pair of championship matches — Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priet and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae — with "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulations added in and a Haunted House of Terror Match. Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the show's host.

On the other side of the dial, AEW Dynamite's next episode will feature the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship, the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and a Town Hall hosted by The Inner Circle.

