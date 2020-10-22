Every Match Announced for NXT's Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 28 Episode
For the first time in two decades, the Halloween Havoc event will be revived as a special edition of NXT. The Oct. 28 episode will feature a pair of championship matches — Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priet and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae — with "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulations added in and a Haunted House of Terror Match. Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the show's host.
On the other side of the dial, AEW Dynamite's next episode will feature the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship, the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and a Town Hall hosted by The Inner Circle.
NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
With #HalloweenHavoc 7 days away, @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae take the 𝑾𝑯𝑬𝑬𝑳 for an early spin. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FfeSN0GqFP— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
Gargano will once again challenge Priest to try and become a two-time North American Champion. Priest retained in their first match at TakeOver 31, but this time a special stipulation will be determined via "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal."prevnext
TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy — Lumberjack Match
Not personally satisfying - I wanted a W.
But the “champions’ advantage” is something every competitor is aware of.
Any narrative about OC not being able to slug it out or push it into that next gear, total BS. Dude is a warrior.
In 2 weeks we can settle it. https://t.co/StGvI7k1MP— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 15, 2020
A rematch between Rhodes and Cassidy was confirmed after their first match went to a time-limit draw. But after John Silver's comments about wanting to attack Rhodes and avenge Brodie Lee, Tony Khan made the match a Lumberjack Match in order to keep The Dark Order from interfering.prevnext
NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
😈😈😈
#WWENXT #WomensChampion pic.twitter.com/rDVcR5LcAn— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 22, 2020
Just like Gargano/Priest, LeRae will get a rematch from TakeOver 31 with a stipulation added in via the wheel.prevnext
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix
This is the Real Pentagon Jr and Fenix Lots of fans have been waiting to see. Thank you AEW for unleashing the real Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix. Now it’s Fenix vs Kenny Omega next #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ax8x3KAhIQ— keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) October 22, 2020
Omega showed off a new entrance and attitude in his first-round match, defeating Sonny Kiss with just two moves. Meanwhile Fenix and Penta El Zero M wound up putting on a classic before Fenix won via a Destroyer.prevnext
Haunted House of Terror Match
.@CGrimesWWE will face @DexterLumis in a Haunted House of Terrors Match at #HalloweenHavoc, and @CGrimesWWE "isn't" scared about it. No, not at all. 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zJDluRjoX8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
Cameron Grimes has been bullying Dexter Lumis for weeks, and now their feud will culminate in a new type of match.prevnext
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
Fenix vs Omega
Wardlow vs Hangman
NEXT WEEK!! 🔥🔥#AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZQcmlqOWo2— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) October 22, 2020
Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana in the first round, while Wardlow picked up his ninth consecutive win by beating Jungle Boy in the first match of the tournament.prevnext
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
"Do I look like someone who runs away from a fight? At #HalloweenHavoc, your 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒆 becomes your 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚!" - @RheaRipley_WWE
Message sent loud and clear to @RaquelWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jFV0vsDqe8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
The two most physically imposing wrestlers in NXT's Women's Division will collide in a one-on-one match after months of feuding.prevnext
The Inner Circle Town Hall
October 22, 2020
Despite their outstanding musical number, Chris Jericho still hasn't decided if MJF will join The Inner Circle. The faction will host a "town hall meeting" on Dynamite to see how "people on the street" feel about the idea.prevnext
Abadon vs. Tay Conti
I like it raw and wiggling #AEWDynamite https://t.co/1o9gpdnWIs— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) October 22, 2020
The "Living Dead Girl" Abadon will make her return to Dynamite, and she'll fit right in given how close the show is to Halloween.prev