Every Match Announced for NXT's Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 28 Episode

For the first time in two decades, the Halloween Havoc event will be revived as a special edition of NXT. The Oct. 28 episode will feature a pair of championship matches — Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priet and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae — with "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulations added in and a Haunted House of Terror Match. Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the show's host.

On the other side of the dial, AEW Dynamite's next episode will feature the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship, the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and a Town Hall hosted by The Inner Circle.

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano will once again challenge Priest to try and become a two-time North American Champion. Priest retained in their first match at TakeOver 31, but this time a special stipulation will be determined via "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal."

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy — Lumberjack Match

A rematch between Rhodes and Cassidy was confirmed after their first match went to a time-limit draw. But after John Silver's comments about wanting to attack Rhodes and avenge Brodie Lee, Tony Khan made the match a Lumberjack Match in order to keep The Dark Order from interfering. 

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

Just like Gargano/Priest, LeRae will get a rematch from TakeOver 31 with a stipulation added in via the wheel. 

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix

Omega showed off a new entrance and attitude in his first-round match, defeating Sonny Kiss with just two moves. Meanwhile Fenix and Penta El Zero M wound up putting on a classic before Fenix won via a Destroyer. 

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes has been bullying Dexter Lumis for weeks, and now their feud will culminate in a new type of match.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow

Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana in the first round, while Wardlow picked up his ninth consecutive win by beating Jungle Boy in the first match of the tournament.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

The two most physically imposing wrestlers in NXT's Women's Division will collide in a one-on-one match after months of feuding. 

The Inner Circle Town Hall

Despite their outstanding musical number, Chris Jericho still hasn't decided if MJF will join The Inner Circle. The faction will host a "town hall meeting" on Dynamite to see how "people on the street" feel about the idea.

Abadon vs. Tay Conti

The "Living Dead Girl" Abadon will make her return to Dynamite, and she'll fit right in given how close the show is to Halloween.

