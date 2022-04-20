WWE NXT 2.0 has revealed their first plans moving forward for a former Tag Team Champion after his partner was released and thus their tag team had to relinquish the titles. It was revealed earlier this month that WWE had released former Tag Team Champion, Nash Carter, who was half of the tag team MSK. Carter, real name Zachary Green, was released amidst accusations of domestic assault, and thus is was soon confirmed by WWE NXT later as MSK had relinquished their titles before the next episode aired. Now the NXT Tag Team Champions are Pretty Deadly, following a gauntlet match last week.

But with Carter released, many WWE NXT fans had been wondering what that would mean for the other half of the tag team, Wes Lee. Lee was not mentioned in WWE’s official statement on the relinquishment, and thus had fans wondering what the plans for the former Tag Team Champion were. On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, the first plans have been revealed to be moving forward with Wes as a solo act as he geared up for a match with Xyon Quinn.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1516580561090928641?s=20&t=_k3qj4eOmnC7NdWgsQ0rXg

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1516590254806949890?s=20&t=SA9dJFERKu83rJ6HFHJ7Qg

Lee appeared during a backstage interview during the Tuesday, April 19th broadcast of WWE NXT 2.0, and while he had not directly addressed the situation he did reveal that he has since felt lost following the fallout of everything that happened. As Lee remarked about moving forward, Quinn interrupted his interview and the two of them settled it in the ring. Unfortunately, Quinn ended up taking the victory.

So while fans were worried about Lee at first, it’s clear there are plans in place to move him forward. He might have lost his first match, but it’s likely part of the build to make him more solid as a single act. At the time of this writing, it’s hard to tell exactly where he’ll be figuring into the card as a whole as both the main NXT Championship and North American Championship are pretty tied up and stacked with a number of viable contenders. But Quinn is likely going to be a great first feud for Lee’s now solo run as Quinn himself is still being worked into the upper echelons of the card as well.

What do you think? How do you feel about Wes Lee moving forward with WWE NXT in this manner? Are you happy to see there are already new plans in place to work him into the rest of the roster? What are you hoping to see from the former Tag Team Champion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!