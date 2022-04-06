Nash Carter, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions and the MSK tag team, has been released by the WWE. The news was originally broken by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and sources have since confirmed it with ComicBook. Carter was accused of domestic assault by his wife, Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee, on Monday as the star shared a number of photos showing bruises on her face. WWE did not make an initial statement when the accusations arose. Carter and Wes Lee had just won the NXT Tag Team Championships for the second time two days prior, winning a triple threat bout against Imperium and The Creed Brothers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Carter, real name Zachary Green, signed with WWE in late 2020 after building up popularity as a member of The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling. He and Lee were booked to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on next week’s episode of NXT 2.0, and now it’s unclear what will become of that match or the tag titles. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

This story is developing…