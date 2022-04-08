WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Have Relinquished the Titles

WWE has revealed in an official post that the NXT Tag Team Champions, which happened to be MSK after they won back the Titles at Stand & Deliver, have relinquished the NXT Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, WWE is saying that new Champions will be crowned this coming Tuesday night, though they didn’t go into any more detail on the reasons behind the relinquishing of the Titles or who would be contending for those Titles next week. Despite not commenting on the matter in the official post, the reason has to do with Nash Carter’s release from the company and what led to his release, which developed over the last few days.

Carter was released from the company yesterday, though WWE has yet to officially address the release yet. On Monday Carter was accused of domestic assault by his wife, Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee, who shared photos showing bruises on her face. Then a photo involving a Hitler imitation became public, and Thursday he was ultimately released.

It remains to be seen what happens with Wes Lee, Carter’s longtime Tag partner, as neither Carter nor Lee were mentioned in the official press release by WWE. As for the new contenders, we could very well see The Creed Brothers, Legado Del Fantasma, Briggs and Jensen, and the newest additions Pretty Deadly in the mix for those. Imperium would be an easy transition, as they just had the Titles, but recent reports indicate they are headed to SmackDown sooner than later, so that would only be a temporary solution if true.

We’ll have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the Titles next Tuesday, and we’ll keep you posted as more on this situation develops.