WWE NXT's Jacy Jayne Saves Chase U from Closure and Officially Joins the Team

Tonight was supposed to be the swan song for WWE NXT's Chase U, as they owe money to The Family and can't afford to keep the school open any longer. Last week fans saw their school being emptied of its furniture and everything else, and tonight Duke Hudson revealed a tribute video to Chase U as the final moment for the school. The story wasn't over though, as Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail came out to reveal a big surprise. Jayne revealed that she had found a way to keep the school open, as she put together the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar. The calendar was already a hit, and they were going on sale officially at Vengeance Day.

Jayne revealed that they had already garnered enough interest in the calendar to not only pay for the debt, but they also were going to sell enough to carry Chase U through the next decade. Andre Chase was beside himself, and told Jayne that while he had his doubts, she has absolutely come through, and she is officially part of the Chase U family.

Andre Chase said, "This whole situation has been a teachable moment", and then added, "For now, this is goodbye." Jayne then came out and revealed some news. Jayne said, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman." She then revealed how Chase U changed how she looked at things and gradually won her over.

"Look, I'll be the first to admit, I didn't think I would fit into Chase U. Maybe, just maybe came into this a little bit toxic, but for the first time in my life I found myself looking for friends," Jayne said. "Then I saw the bond you had with each other and the university, and I mean, Mr. Chase, you brought light back into Duke's life. And the way you're so protective over Thea, I found it inspiring."

"So I started thinking to myself, maybe even I, Jacy Jayne, could change. Then when I saw you and the University were in trouble. I knew I had to and up and do something about it. Say what you want about me, but I am fiercely loyal to the things and the people that matter most to me," Jayne said. "So I had to look, not outside, but inside of my comfort zone to find a solution. And I think I did just that. We are not saying goodbye to Chase University tonight. Let me introduce the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar!"

Then a host of superstars came out to reveal they are in the calendar, and Jayne revealed that the calendar had already saved the school with its projected sales. "The projected sales for the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar will not only save Chase U from debt, but they will get us to the promised land. We will start to make money, because as of this Sunday at Vengeance Day, the calendar will officially go on sale. The Ladies of 2024 Calendar will not only get us to the next level, but will launch us into the next decade," Jayne said.

Andre then hugged Jayne and officially made her a member of Chase U, and the entire crew celebrated in the ring. It's a new era for Chase U, and it seems people will be able to get their own copy of the calendar at Vengeance Day. Speaking of Vengeance Day, you can find the official card below.

NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Dragon Lee

Dusty Cup Finals Match: Baron Corbin and Bron Breuker vs Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

Six-Person Tag Team Match: Tony D'Angelo, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo vs Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker

Are you excited for NXT Vengeance Day? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!