WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals Lineup Revealed for Vengeance Day

WWE NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will hold its final match at NXT Vengeance Day, setting up whoever wins for a Title shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. The tournament has featured a mix of new teams and veteran pairings, and tonight's match would cement the final two teams. The LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde jumped into the ring with best friends Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, though time will tell if that ends up staying true. The teams were pretty evenly matched, but it would be Hayes and Williams coming out on top, and as a result, they moved on to face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at Vengeance Day.

Late in the match, Wilde and Hayes battled it out on the top rope, but Melo won the battle and knocked Del Toro out of the ring. Williams came in and hit the jumping knee on Wilde for the pin and the win, and now Hayes and Williams will move to the final match in the Dusty Classic.

Williams and Hayes will move on to face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at Vengeance Day. Williams will have his hands full, as he will also be challenging Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day. That match has been one that Williams has been waiting for, but now he will have to pull double duty during the event.

That said, he will also have a unique opportunity. Winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament would mean that Hayes and Williams get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. If all that works out, Williams could end up being a double Champion over the next few weeks, and that would certainly be worth the risk this challenge presents.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with Williams and Hayes, as Breakker and Corbin are no easy obstacles. They have been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament despite only becoming a Tag Team a few weeks ago. Breakker and Hayes are well acquainted with each other, and that could also come into play. Williams and Corbin aren't as familiar with each other's styles though, so things do balance out.

With the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament finals locked in, the Vengeance Day card is pretty much set, and you can find the full card below.

NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Dragon Lee

Dusty Cup Finals Match: Baron Corbin and Bron Breuker vs Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

Six-Person Tag Team Match: Tony D'Angelo, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo vs Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker

