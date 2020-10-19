WWE's Paige Celebrates Sobriety Milestone With Before/After Photos

✖

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate a full two years of sobriety. The WWE and Twitch personality posted a photo from several years back to a more recent one, and the physical transformation she's undergone was immediately obvious. Paige wrote, "I've posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd." The post also featured Paige's brother Roy Knight undergoing his own transformation thanks to sobriety.

"Swipe and you'll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I'm SO proud!!!" she wrote. "He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it."

The 28-year-old has not wrestled since her sudden in-ring retirement back in early 2018, though that hasn't stopped her from teasing a return a number of times in 2020.

Spent the last 2 years of my in ring career with this neck brace. 6 screws and 2 fusions later.. my neck feels wonderful. Can you let me in yet coach?" she wrote last week.

"I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me," she posted way back in January.

Do you think Paige will ever wrestle another match? Let us know down in the comments below.

WWE's lineup of programming this week kicks off with tonight's "Season Premiere" of Monday Night Raw. Here's what's on the docket so far:

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Lana

Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman

Firefly Fun House Segment

Elias' first concert inside the WWE ThunderDome.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: