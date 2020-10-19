WWE’s Paige Teases Return to the Ring

Few superstars have captivated fans’ hearts as quickly as Paige, going from NXT to Monday Night Raw and capturing the Diva’s Championship on her first night there. The star quickly rose to the top of the division, even without the title, but an injury to her neck and spine resulted in her having to give up her career in the ring. Since then she’s gone on to star on Total Divas, become SmackDown General Manager, and is part of WWE‘s current Fox show WWE Backstage, but in a recent tweet, she teased perhaps her wrestling days aren’t quite done just yet.

Paige took to Twitter and said “I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.” Now, that could very well just be talking about other opportunities, as she’s also started a successful business and brand in Saraya Jade Cosmetics in addition to all of her WWE hosting duties. That said, the first part of her tweet does seem to hint at wrestling, especially the whole “left in me” part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Neck injuries are always serious business, but there are degrees to this sort of thing, and as we’ve seen with wrestlers like Daniel Bryan, it doesn’t mean the end of your wrestling career. Bryan took years off before coming back into the ring, but since then he’s gone on to have an amazing second chapter, and perhaps taking all this time away will allow Paige the same opportunity.

I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

When she initially returned, the fan reaction was immense, so we definitely hope to see her wrestle in a ring, WWE or otherwise, in the future.

In a previous interview, Paige recalled the night the injury happened.

“The girls at the side of the ring were crying, Bayley was really upset and Sasha is sitting in the corner just devastated and I couldn’t cry at first; I wasn’t in any pain I was just in so much shock and I’m just looking at these girls like ‘oh my gosh’. And I knew it, I felt it – my career was done,” Paige told GiveMeSport. “I remember them bringing out the stretcher and stuff like that and I was like ‘please don’t make me go out on a stretcher, that’s all I’m asking. I don’t wanna go out on a stretcher’. I wanted to walk out gracefully and I just knew I was going to get told I wasn’t going to be able to do this anymore.”

“Sasha was there the whole entire time. She did not want to leave my side – like literally did not want to leave my side – and she was crying her eyes out,” Paige said. “She said ‘I’m so sorry’ and I’m like ‘It’s not your fault, none of this is your fault’.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Paige in a WWE ring again? let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!