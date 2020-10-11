Paige Gives an Update on the Neck Injury That Ended Her WWE Career

✖

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige was forced to end her WWE in-ring career back in late 2017 due to a neck injury, one that has forced her to undergo multiple surgeries over the past few years. However in a new Instagram post this weekend she gave her fans an update on how she's doing physically, hinting that a return to the ring might actually be possible. While posting a photo from an older photoshoot, she wrote, "Recycled pic. But.. Spent the last 2 years of my in ring career with this neck brace. 6 screws and 2 fusions later.. my neck feels wonderful. Can you let me in yet coach?"

Paige has teased in-ring returns before, but up until this point it's always been a red herring. She announced her retirement in April 2018, then immediately transitioned into an onscreen role as SmackDown's general manager. She was removed from that position in December 2018 (when WWE did away with the general manager position), the moved on into becoming a manager for the Kabuki Warriors, a panelist on WWE Backstage and frequent guest on various WWE programs.

On top of all of that she's launched a successful Twitch channel — SarayaOfficial — which currently has 142,000 followers. Unfortunately, her continued relationship with WWE also means she'll have to follow the company's new rules about handing over control of third-party channels. She's made it abundantly clear on social media that she's not a fan of the policies.

"Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans," Paige wrote on Twitter. "A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base."

Do you think Paige is gearing up for a return a la Edge from earlier this year?

